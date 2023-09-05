DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Thomas J. “Tom” Layde, 92, of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 10-10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.

