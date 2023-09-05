DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Thomas J. “Tom” Layde, 92, of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 10-10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Tom was born on October 20, 1930, in Dyersville, Iowa, the son of Francis and Orella Layde. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. On January 14, 1956, he married Dorothy Updike, his devoted and loving wife of 67 years. She preceded him in death on January 21, 2023.
Recommended for you
Tom was employed at John Deere Tractor Works. He was a talented woodworker. For many years, Tom and Dorothy traveled in their motorhome to craft shows throughout the tri-state area. Tom was a Brewers, Packers and Badgers fan, and he enjoyed reading Westerns. Above all, Tom was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Tom is survived by a daughter, Cindy; three grandchildren, Jodi (Travis) VanNatta, Scott (Diliana) Layde, and Jeff (Jolene) Layde; a daughter-in-law, Bonnie Layde Burbach; and ten great-grandchildren, Talan, Trevor, Gavin and Grayson VanNatta; Dejanada, Delilah and Ender Layde; and Zoey, Zane and Jerzey Layde, all of whom he loved dearly.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Francis “Pep” Layde and Tommy Layde; four sisters, Florence, Collette, Bernadette and Helen; and two brothers, Jerry and Arian.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Salas and staff, and Hospice of Dubuque.
In lieu of flowers, a Thomas J. Layde Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.