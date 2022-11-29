HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Herbert Joseph “Herbie” Lange, 85, of Stonehill Care Center, Dubuque, IA, formerly of rural Hazel Green, WI, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Stonehill Care Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler, WI, with Fr. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation is from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, IL, and from 10:00 — 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Kieler. There will be a parish rosary at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Herb was born on March 1, 1937, in Louisburg, WI, the son of Arthur B. and Ada (Ihm) Lange. He was united in marriage to Carol Ann Campion on April 8, 1967, at St. Mary’s Church, Janesville, WI. She preceded him in death on March 6, 2008.
Herb was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish. He was a graduate of Immaculate Conception grade school. Herb attended Loras Academy in Dubuque for two years, where he made the varsity baseball team as a sophomore. He also served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard.
After leaving high school, he worked at various jobs, including Coca Cola Bottling Works, Timmerman’s Supper Club, and Unique Balance from where he retired. Herb was a former member of the Wisconsin Army National Guard. Herb was an excellent wild game hunter. When the hunting season was over, he transferred his hunting skills to hunting with a camera. He became known as an excellent wildlife photographer whose pictures appeared in wildlife magazines, DNR outlets, country fairs, and newspapers. He also sold many pictures person to person.
Surviving are two daughters, Carol Jean Lange of Hazel Green, WI, and Karen Marie Lange of Gordonville, VA; his siblings, Mary Ann (Dale) Rice of Appleton, WI, Fr. Donald Lange of Sienna Crest, Platteville, WI, and Charlie (Emmy) Lange of Asbury, IA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Herb was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur & Ada; his wife Carol; two sisters, Betty Craven and Donna (Tom) Bonz, two nieces and a nephew, Terri Bonz, Kathy (Bonz) Stahr who was very good to Herb, and Patrick Bonz.
