LUXEMBURG, Iowa — Arlene T. Steffen, 91, of Luxemburg, Iowa, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 25, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Luxemburg, Iowa with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Dustin Vu will officiate. Social distancing and masks are required during the funeral mass.
Arlene was born May 25, 1929, in Petersburg, Iowa, the daughter of Aloysius and Abeline (Klostermann) Nurre. She married David Steffen on May 31, 1954, in Petersburg, Iowa, and together raised a family of nine children in Luxemburg.
Mom will be dearly missed. She lived a full life and always put her family before herself. She was a dear friend to all of her kids and knew just the right thing to say and do to help them through. She will be remembered living life to the fullest and enjoyed dancing, playing cards and laughing.
Arlene & Dave enjoyed wintering in Texas, as well as fishing and gardening when in Iowa. She lovingly crocheted afghans for her family and her flowerbeds were almost as beautiful as she was. Arlene and Dave enjoyed a lifetime together and celebrated 66 years of marriage. Their togetherness has shaped each and every one of her children.
Survivors include her husband, Dave, her children: Connie (David J) Steffen, of Garber, Jeff (Sherri) Steffen, of Luxemburg, Carla (Brad) Milbert, of Dyersville, Marilyn (Kevin) Langel, of Epworth, Chuck (Lisa) Steffen, of Hiawatha, Rick (Diane) Steffen, of Luxemburg, Jill (Jeff) Hoeger, of Port Barrington, IL, Jenny Schute, of Epworth, and Jodie (Matt) McDermott, of Epworth; 34 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; siblings: Joe (Helen) Nurre, of Manchester, Rosemary Nickol, of Dyersville, Kenny (Dottie) Nurre, of Rockford, IL, Gary (Rita) Nurre, of Petersburg; and many nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Verna Mae (Julius) Steffen, Charlie (Alice) Nurre, Alfred “Fritz” (Rosemarie) Nurre; in-laws: Bernice (Carl) Decker, Tharsilla (Joe) Gerdemann, Lorraine (Frank) Lentz, Reynold (Mildred) Steffen, Leonard (Marie) Steffen, Wilfred (Florence) Steffen; and nieces & nephews.
The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice, HomeInstead, and the First Responder and Ambulance services for their assistance and compassionate care.
Cards & memorials may be sent to Arlene Steffen in care of Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, Iowa.
