Sister Nicholas “Nic” Catrambone, BVM, 85, of Mount Carmel Bluffs, 1160 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Monday, July 12, 2021.
Private funeral services will be Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Virtual Sharing of Memories begins at 9:30 a.m., followed immediately by virtual visitation. Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10:30 a.m. Services are private due to COVID-19 restrictions. All services may be viewed through live videostream at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bvmsisters/.
Sister Nic was a teacher at St. Patrick ES in Cedar Falls, Iowa. She served as an elementary teacher in Chicago and Cicero, Ill.; and a secondary teacher in Clinton, Iowa; Clarksdale, Miss.; Detroit; Kansas City, Mo.; and Memphis, Tenn. She worked in prison ministry in Clarksdale, Miss., and Memphis, Tenn., where she also volunteered at soup kitchens.
She was born April 8, 1936, in Chicago to Nicholas and Theresa Catrambone. She entered the BVM congregation on Sept. 8, 1954, from St. Callistus parish, Chicago. She professed first vows on March 19, 1957, and final vows on July 16, 1962.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Anthony, Joseph (Thelma), Eugene and Arthur Catrambone; and sisters, Tessie (Ralph) Galluzzi and Kay (Dominic) Belmonte. She is survived by a sister, Letty Catrambone, Oak Park, Ill.; sisters-in-law, Mary Catrambone, Westlake Village, Calif., and Terri Catrambone, Oak Park, Ill.; nieces, nephews and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 66 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road, Dubuque, Iowa, 52002, is in charge of arrangements.