Harold Richard Price, 87, of Dubuque, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family.
A private family funeral service will be held at the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with Fr. Jim Goerend to officiate. Entombment will follow the service at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Harold was born on March 30, 1934, in Dubuque, the son of Jay and Dorothy (Kersch) Price. He married Shirley Kircher on Sept. 17, 1971, and together they shared 49 years together, with their 11 children; Terry (Diane) Price, Julie (Dan) Chase, Mike (Shari) Price, Tony (Rachael) Price, Rusty (Donna) Price, John (Beena) Price, Kim (Scott) Sheldon, Kevin (Kristie) Scholtes, Richard Scholtes, Mark (Shannon) Scholtes and Travis Price. They also have 30 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren.
Harold was a construction worker and had a great love of creating and restoring many things including furniture, old gas engines, cars, anything antique, or simply building something that caught his eye on his many travels around the tri-state area. Harold was a great storyteller who held the attention of anyone who would listen. His stories could start with the old days when he started working at the Julien Hotel at the age of 10, to the many bridge construction projects he worked on; or even the correct way to mow the lawn.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Jay and Dorothy, and a brother and sister.