Aiden Gordon North entered the world with beautiful blue eyes, the shoulders of a linebacker, and the love of his parents on December 20, 2006. He was 364 days younger than his sister, and he loved that they were the same age one day every year. He taught himself to read by the age of two, and had started coding programs by the age of 8. He had a deep passion for learning and loved to watch educational videos on YouTube. He was incredibly intelligent, creative, affectionate and sweet. He loved to whoop people while playing video games of all varieties. He had a vast and deep knowledge of video game culture, new and esoteric. He loved his cat, and loved to delight people with his extensive cat t-shirt collection. He never failed to enjoy Halloween, and he never stopped believing in Santa. Above all he believed in kindness, and never failed to be kind to every person he ever met, and even those that he never met. He was very gentle and he loved music. He was deeply loved, and he loved deeply.
Aiden Gordon North left this world at the age of 13 with a song and the love of his parents, family, and every person who followed his story on February 12, 2020. He had been battling T-Cell ALL since September of 2017. Leukemia changed every person who knew him, and even those that didn’t. He battled cancer with absolute love and bravery. He never once stopped fighting and he never once stopped believing that he would win. He waved with all his might at the Iowa Hawkeyes from his window on level 11 of the Stead Family Children’s Hospital many a time. People across the country and in the stadium waved back. He charmed all of his nurses and doctors with his impeccable manners and wonderful smile. He delighted volunteers, and was much cheered by them during his numerous admissions. He never lost his smile and his mother never left his side. He is deeply missed.
He leaves behind his loving parents Jared and Megan North, his dedicated sister Vanessa, his Grandparents, and so many Aunties, Uncles, Cousins, friends (online and off) and classmates.
There will be a short visitation and Celebration Service held on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at (Timmerman’s) Quality Inn, 7787 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, IL 61025. Visitation starts at 1 p.m. with a light luncheon. Services will begin at 3 p.m. Everyone who attends is invited and encouraged to share their stories about Aiden. It is requested that guests come wearing video game, Cubs, or Hawkeye gear, cat shirts or the color blue.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be directed to Max House, at 2784 Central Ave., Dubuque, IA 52001. The donations will be used in a program that is being established at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City. The goal is to gift children on the Oncology Floor with the same Squishmallow plushies that brought Aiden so much comfort and joy.
One last thought that Aiden would want you to have: Kindness is free, sprinkle that stuff everywhere.
