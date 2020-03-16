Ruth Bohnsack, Elizabeth, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Elizabeth. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, and 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the church.
Jean Dunne, Otter Creek, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Hachmann Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Bellevue, Iowa.
Kenneth Eden, Massbach, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Massbach. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hermann Funeral Home, Stockton, Ill.
Anna Mae Edmonds, Galena, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral chapel.
Lee F. Folsom, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, Old West Paint Creek Lutheran Church, Waukon. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Martin Funeral Home, Waukon.
June M. Friederick, La Motte, Iowa — Celebration of life: 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, Midtown Marina, East Dubuque, Ill.
Sister Patricia Heuer, OSF, Dubuque — Services: 1 p.m. today, Francis Chapel.
Mary Lou Jacobi, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Harvey J. Kloss, Elizabeth, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Elizabeth. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today at the church.
Kay Mooney, Harpers Ferry, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Wexford Catholic Church, Lansing, Iowa.
Marc A. Reising, Wauzeka, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, Sacred Heart Church, Wauzeka. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19, Sacred Heart Church Hall, Wauzeka, and 10 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church.
Theresa M. Sawvell, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 5 p.m. Friday, March 20, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.
James A. Seeley, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the funeral home.
James J. Shaw, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 25, Christ Lutheran Church, Lancaster. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 25, until time of services at the church.
Hazel G. Soden, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, United Methodist Church, Lancaster. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Peter A. Wilberding, Greencastle, Pa. — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, May 15, Sacred Heart Church, Dubuque. Celebration of life: Noon Friday, May 15, Riverfront Pavilion, Eagle Point Park, Dubuque.