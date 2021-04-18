Kathryn Jane (Lux) Davis, 62, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
The Memorial Service for Kathy will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Church of the Resurrection, with Father Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant. Burial was in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West, Iowa.
Kathy was born April 20, 1957, in Pekin, Ill., the daughter of William J. and Mary Coralynn (Rowe) Lux.
On October 9, 1981, she married Charles W. Davis at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Dubuque.
1985 saw our family made complete with the arrival of twin sons Thomas B. and William J. Davis. Then in 1999 Kathy was honored to be the godmother of Clare K. Davis. Our boys, nieces and nephews were the most precious and important people in Kathy’s life. She always wanted to be involved in whatever activity and event that was happening in their lives. She loved and cherished each and every step in their lives.
Kathy received a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from Clarke College and Master’s Degree in Counseling from Loras College.
Kathy worked several years for Information and Referral in many capacities. She then worked five years as the Religious Education Coordinator at Resurrection Church.
After earning her Master’s Degree, Kathy proudly and actively spent 30 years as a Counselor at Northeast Iowa Community College. She dedicated herself to assist in any activity that enriched and encouraged students to reach their personal and educational goals. During that time, she met and worked with an amazing group of people that she was pleased to call friend!
Kathy also enjoyed and had a talent for arts and crafts. Over the years, she did Stained Glass projects and painting. Many will remember her love of Scrapbooking and Card making. She had a wonderful group of friends in Dyersville that she enjoyed getting with several times a month for those activities. Many major events are chronicled with a scrapbook to help us remember. She had a joy for life and liked to meet people, learn about them and create a connection with them.
Kathy served on the Board for “The Substance Abuse Coalition of Dubuque” and on the Board for “Mental Health America of Dubuque County.” She volunteered at Area Residential Care, sold daffodils for the American Cancer Society, and gave of her time and talents for innumerable activities and organizations that helped those in need.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Chuck; sons, Tom and Bill; sister, Jacquelyn A. (Jackie) Lux, of Dubuque; brother and sister in-laws; and many nieces and nephews.
She is proceeded in death by her parents; father- and mother-in-law (James C. and Joanne K. Davis); one sister, Mary Jean Christy; and niece, Danielle K. Davis.
We want to thank the Doctors and Nurses at MercyOne Intensive Care Unit who cared for Kathy in her final days.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Kathy's obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
