CLEARWATER, Fla. — Virginia Alba Fessler, wife of Deacon Raymond F. Fessler (deceased), formerly of Dubuque, surrounded by her family, peacefully passed away in her Florida home on March 28, 2020. We had the pleasure of celebrating Gyne at her 100th birthday party in Clearwater Beach, Florida.
Our dear mom and grandmother deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, having a public visitation is not possible. Please be with us in prayer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Holy Spirit Parish-Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Virginia (Gyne) was the daughter of Sam and Josephine (Lucido) Alba. Gyne graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1938. She married the love of her life, Raymond F. Fessler, on October 8, 1944, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. They had 60 wonderful years of marriage together.
After World War II, they lived in Arlington, Virginia, where she was employed with the American Red Cross office. She and Ray returned to Dubuque in 1947 and raised their four daughters.
Gyne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Gyne brought so much fun, joy, and love to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. She treasured her family and cherished time with her amazing grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Being a big sports fan, she was thrilled when the Chicago Cubs won the World Series. Gyne also enjoyed traveling, music, stage plays and playing cards.
She was a member of the Holy Trinity Fraternity of the Secular Franciscans, the Holy Trinity Altar & Rosary Society, the Archdiocesan Conference of Catholic Women, and the Saint Jane de Chantel Society. Gyne enjoyed working as a secretary for many years in the office of Rock Island Millwork Company of Dubuque until her retirement.
Surviving are her four daughters, Mary Jo (John) Ploessl, Kathy (Richard) Caby, Vicki (Arthur) Jurema, Gini (Dr. R.H.) Pullen; 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Joyce Alba; niece, Jo Ann Callahan; and many very special nieces and nephews.
Gyne was the last survivor of her immediate family which included her sisters, Marie Licari, Ann Leslein, Josephine Roling, Rosemarie Alba; and brothers, Cruso and Sam Alba, whom she deeply loved.
In lieu of flowers, a Virginia A. Fessler memorial fund has been established.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
