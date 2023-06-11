BELMONT, Wis. — Mary E. Carey-Nihles, 90, of Belmont, died on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:50 a.m. Thursday, June 15, at St. Philomena Church in Belmont, where a Mass of Christian burial will follow. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Belmont.

