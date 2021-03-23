POSTVILLE, Iowa — Curtis Edward Kraus, 66, of Postville, died on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Crossing Rivers Hospital in Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 26, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Monona, Iowa, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at St. John Lutheran Church in Luana, Iowa. Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Inurnment will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Luana.
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Monona, Iowa is assisting the family.