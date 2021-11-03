CUBA CITY, Wis. — Edward G. Harwick, 78, of Kieler, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
Ed was born March 17, 1943, to Arthur and Marcella (Sullivan) at home in Scales Mound, Illinois. He attended Scales Mound school and then entered the US Army in June of 1960, at the age of 17. Ed served at Fort Hood Texas until he was honorably discharged in 1963. While at Fort Hood, he was a mechanic in The 2nd Armored Division (Hell on Wheels).
Ed worked at John Deere Dubuque Works for 37 years, retiring in 2001. While at John Deere, Ed was active in UAW Local 94, representing the members as both a Steward and a member of the Safety Committee.
Ed enjoyed going to auctions and finding many collectables. He spent most of his time in retirement repairing lawn mowers and other small engines for others. Ed had many friends in the tri-state area. He was a great storyteller and loved to share jokes or stories with everyone. Ed also served as an usher at the Cathedral of St Raphael in Dubuque. After mass, he was a Sunday morning regular at the Sunshine café.
Survivors include his daughter, Dawn (Tom) Stoppelmoor and their two children, Alyssa and Zachary Stoppelmoor; son, Edward (Kelly) Harwick and their two children, Edward and Alexis Harwick; and son, Daniel (Tammy) Harwick and their four children, Nicole Lightfoot, Anna, Jake and Luke Harwick; siblings, Elaine Smith, Yvonne (Bill) Brandon, Charles Harwick, Anita (Richard) Treaster, Raymond Harwick, Carolyn (Norm Wilcoxen) Reifsteck, and Margaret (Steve) Townsend; and many nieces and nephews.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, including infant twins, Edward and Elizabeth Harwick; sister, Mary Lu Blunt; brother-in-law, Edgar Smith; sister-in-law, Jacqueline Harwick; and nephews, Michael Brandon, Steve Brandon, Jeff Brandon, and Ronald Blunt.
A Celebration of Life gathering will take place on Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at PJ’s Hall, 3670 County HHH, Kieler, Wisconsin. Please join the family for food, drinks, conversation, and storytelling. Graveside services will be held on Sunday November 14, 2021, at 12:30 pm at Scales Mound Holy Trinity Cemetery, 302 Franklin Street, Scales Mound, Illinois.
A special thank you to the caring staff at St Luke’s ICU and 4W, his cardiac team, and the great staff at St Luke’s Hospice. Thank you for your kind and loving care of dad.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be directed to the family.
Please share your support and memories with Ed’s family on his Tribute Wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.