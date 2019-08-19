MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Robert M. “Hoop” Hooper, 71, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away on August 15, 2019.
A celebration of his life will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa.
Robert Malcolm Hooper was born in Bedford, Mass., on March 25, 1948, the son of Alden and Loretta (Brown) Hooper. He proudly served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, and worked on Embassy duty.
Robert is survived by his wife, Elke Hooper; children, Michael Hooper (Stephani Decker), Theresa Brown (Travis Ryan), and Nicholas Hooper (Teri); stepchildren, Jayson Wood (Careyanne) and Josh Wood (Niki); 11 grandchildren; and siblings, Victoria Steele, and Steve, Bill, Thomas and Chip Hooper.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the doctors, nurses and staff at the VA Hospital in Iowa City for all of their kind, compassionate and professional care of Robert and his family.