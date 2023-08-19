Jerald Michael Kinsella, 80, of Dubuque, passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Mercy Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, August 20, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church Key West, 10204 Key West Drive, Dubuque, IA, followed by a prayer service at 4 p.m. Interment will be at a later date at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Key West. Arrangements are entrusted to Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Rd., Dubuque.
Jerry was born November 4, 1942 in South Garryowen, IA the son of Raymond and Florence Kinsella. He graduated from Loras Academy and served his country with the Iowa Army National Guard. Jerry loved to go out dancing at Melody Mill and married his sweetheart, Donna Roling on September 4, 1965 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in St. Catherine’s, IA. Jerry joined the electrical apprenticeship and opened Kinsella Electric Company. For 50 years he was known to be seen all around Dubuque in his red Kinsella Electric pickup, with a pipe in his mouth and scotch locks in his pocket. He also loved taking Donna for dinner on Saturday nights. His favorite was always a steak filet dipped in hot butter. Jerry was a very generous soul, who never let anyone else pay for dinner. Jerry enjoyed playing euchre, bowling (as a member of the 700 Club), and golfing. He made many card playing friends at the Elk’s Club in Dubuque. He loved watching his grandkids grow up and gave many lawn mower rides.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Donna; two daughters, Jodi (James) Vormezeele, of East Dubuque, IL, and Tonya (Marty) Hayes, of Dubuque; his grandsons, Tyler and Bailey Vormezeele, and Charlie and Ben Hayes; three brothers, James (Maggie Bockenstedt) Kinsella, of Key West, IA, Robert (Irene Sisler) Kinsella, of Dubuque, and Kenneth (Penney) Kinsella, of Kentucky; his brother-in-law, Duane “Fred” (Judy) Roling; and his sisters-in-law, Elaine (Maurice) Schmerbach, and Marilyn (Jerry Wathan) Roling. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a niece, Karen.
Donations in Jerry’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Jerry’s family would like to thank the staff at MercyOne Medical Center.