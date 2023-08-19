Jerald Michael Kinsella, 80, of Dubuque, passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Mercy Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, August 20, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church Key West, 10204 Key West Drive, Dubuque, IA, followed by a prayer service at 4 p.m. Interment will be at a later date at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Key West. Arrangements are entrusted to Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Rd., Dubuque.

