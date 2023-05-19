AMES, Iowa — John Michael Herzog, age 91, of Ames, Iowa, was called home peacefully on May 17, 2023.

Funeral Mass will be held on at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 2210 Lincoln Way, Ames, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday at the church.

