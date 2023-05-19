AMES, Iowa — John Michael Herzog, age 91, of Ames, Iowa, was called home peacefully on May 17, 2023.
Funeral Mass will be held on at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 2210 Lincoln Way, Ames, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday at the church.
Father John Herzog was born November 3, 1931, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of William and Kathryn (Walsh) Herzog. John was ordained by Archbishop Leo Binz at St Raphael’s Cathedral in Dubuque in 1956. Over the next 44 years, he was assigned to Sacred Heart Parish (Monticello), St. Joseph’s Parish (Waterloo), All Saints Parish (Cedar Rapids), St. Mark’s Parish (Iowa Falls), Sacred Heart Parish (Eagle Grove), St. Mary’s (Colo) and St. Patrick’s Parish (Nevada, IA). He also taught at Columbus High School (Waterloo), Regis High School (Cedar Rapids) and St. John School of Religion (Hampton).
John retired from active ministry in 2000, moved to Ames and became a member of St. Thomas Aquinas. He was involved with the Hispanic ministry and celebrated a Spanish mass every Sunday at St. Cecelia’s in Ames for many years.
John was preceded in death by parents William and Kathryn, siblings William Jr., Loras, and Dorrance, nephew Billy and niece Carol. John is survived by his brother Justin and 9 nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be given to the St. Thomas Aquinas Love Your Neighbor Fund (church address above).
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left for John’s family at www.adamssoderstrum.com.
