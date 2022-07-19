Linda J. Davis, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Anna M. Delp, Savanna, Ill. — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna.
Charles L. Dietz, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, First Lutheran Church, Maquoketa. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Jean A. Dunne, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 11:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Wendy J. Greene, Galena, Ill. — Service: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Ivanelle E. Henning, Elkader, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 21, and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 22, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Elkader. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Beatrice C. Koons, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. today, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green.
James Leete, Farmersburg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Monona, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Jean A. Mergen, Bloomington, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bloomington. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Jean R. Peterson, McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, First Lutheran Church, McGregor. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Vivian L. Quinn, Ann Arbor, Mich. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the chapel.
Lyle Sargent, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, July 21, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Terry Snyder, Delaware, Iowa — Prayer service: 2:30 to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 21, with visitation until 8 p.m., Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation, Manchester, Iowa. Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 23, American Legion Hall, Delhi, Iowa.
Marc A. Suchanek, Bailey, Colo. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 12:30 p.m. today, Church of the Nativity.
Luann M. VanNatta, Dickeyville, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, with a wake service at 2:45 p.m., Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis., and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
