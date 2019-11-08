Paul E. Meloy, 75, of Dubuque, and formerly of Bernard, Iowa, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, November 4, 2019, after complications from a lengthy illness.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019, at the Church of the Nativity, with Msgr. James Miller officiating. Burial will be at Saint Patrick Garryowen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where there will be a wake service at 1:45 p.m.
Paul was born on August 5, 1944, in Dubuque, the son of Edmund and Agnes (Lambe) Meloy. He grew up in the Bernard area and attended grade school in Bernard and Garryowen. He began high school at Loras Academy and finished at Wahlert, the class of 1961. He later attended Loras College and graduated in 1967. He moved to Denver, Colo., and lived there for 37 years before returning to Dubuque in 2010. In Denver, he worked in auto sales for many years, and owned and operated Meloy Auto Sales, until his retirement.
He enjoyed playing golf, and of course euchre, and spending time boating. He loved to travel and enjoyed traveling all over the United States and to Ireland. When he lived in Denver, he looked forward to his family’s many trips out there to visit him. He split his sports loyalty between the Broncos/Bears and the Rockies/Cubs, while always remaining a Hawkeyes fan. This easygoing, well-traveled Irishman will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his four siblings, Karen (Tony) Clemen, Grace (Bill) Pins, Bert (Lisa) Meloy, and Ann Meloy; his eight nieces and nephews, Todd Clemen, Tara (Kevin) Wysocki, Troy (JoAnn) Clemen, Trent (Heather) Clemen, Brad (Cheryl) Pins, Brian Pins, Jesse (Erin) Meloy, and Alison (Anthony) Kurt.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Howard and Melvin Meloy
The family would like to thank all Paul’s friends and family who visited him while he was at Manor Care, and the wonderful staff who cared for him there, and to the staff at Tri State Dialysis and to Dr. John Whalen, for all the care you gave to our brother and uncle.