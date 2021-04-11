WORTHINGTON, Iowa — John H. Derga, 82, of Worthington, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m., Monday, April 12 , 2021, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at Kramer Funeral Home prior to funeral services. Masks are required.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Worthington, with burial in the church cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post #137. Rev. Tony Nketiah will officiate.
John was born January 31, 1939, in Hopkinton, Iowa, the son of Albert and Marcella (Leyendecker) Derga. He married Kathy Hanson on September 15, 1963, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dubuque.
From a very young age, John was dedicated to the land. After many years of farming, he retired. John also worked 13 years at Scale Models in Dyersville. After retiring from Scale Models, John decided to relax and spend more time with his wife and family. However, John and relaxation went together like fire and ice. This is why he decided to return to cultivating the land by gardening and selling produce at Dyersville’s Farmers Market. His radishes and green beans were top-notch.
Even though John was never one to sit still, once in a while he stopped to smell the roses by picking the flowers near his garden. When John wasn’t gardening, he spent the remainder of his time with his family either by playing cards, hunting, golfing, fishing or simply chatting. John made many great memories with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy; children, Jeffrey Derga, of Worthington, Tim (Laura) Derga, of Farley, Mary Kay (Jim) Lueck, of Dyersville, LouAnn (Larry) Sellner, of Earlville, Deb Derga, of Dyersville, Angie (Jeff) Boge, of Cascade, John (Janet) Derga, of Dyersville; grandchildren, Justin Derga, Ashley Klein, Whitney and Westin Derga, Megan Thole, Mitchell Lueck, Greg Frederick, Kim Sellner, Georgie Thurm, Ethan and Spencer Boge; great-grandchildren, Skylar Klein, Owen Thole, Amelia Thurm; siblings, Alvera Weber, of Manchester, Bernice Lansing, of Dyersville, Grace Neuzil, of Dyersville, Jane Hahn, of Dyersville; and a sister-in-law, Carol Derga, of Racine, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Anna and Themert Hanson; siblings, Albert Leo Derga, Mary (Robert) Morris; in-laws, Dick Neuzil, Art Lansing, Ralph Weber, Herb Hahn, Rae Marie Hanson, Ron Letcher, Bob Meine; a nephew, Dennis Neuzil.
