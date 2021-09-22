EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Randy J. Nank passed away peacefully on September 19th, 2021, surrounded by family.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Rev. Rex Rains officiating. Burial will follow in Dubuque Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, a Randy J. Nank Memorial will be set up for the family.
Randy was born on December 2, 1958, in Dubuque, Iowa, he was the son of Edward and Nancy Jaeger.
Randy was never one to be idle and had many hobbies. He loved fishing, hunting, rock collecting, jewelry making, scuba diving, and was an avid pool player. He loved to take time to ride his Harley and was particularly proud of his Cajun cooking skills. He loved a good crawfish boil. He was also a very proud “Daddy” to his beloved German Shepherds, Nakia and King.
Randy started working at a young age as a ranch hand when he was just 17. He also did foundry work for several years but found his passion as the Owner/Operator of Perfection Painting Company for over 25 years.
He married his beloved wife Valorie at the age of 16 and they spent the next 46 years together creating many wonderful memories. Randy was very proud to be a father of 3, Grandfather of 5, and Great Grandfather of 2. His favorite thing was spending time with his family and many friends.
Randy was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Joseph and Violet Jaeger of Centralia Iowa, Clifford and Leona Schuster of Dubuque, Iowa, and also his Father, Edward Jaeger of Paulina, Louisiana.
Randy is survived by his mother, Nancy Jaeger of Paulina Louisiana; his loving wife of 46 years Valorie of East Dubuque, IL; daughter Misty (Matthew) Winders of Dubuque; sons: Chad Nank of Dubuque and Josh Nank of East Dubuque; brothers Stanley “Skip” Nank of Paulina, LA, Rick (Marcia) Nank of Spring Hill, FL, Edward (Christina) Jaeger of Sweetwater, TN, and sister Crystal (Bryan ‘Schexy”) Schexnayder of Paulina, LA. his grandsons Merrick and Maxon Winders of Dubuque; granddaughters Brittany (Nick) Becker of Dubuque, Maryn Winders of Dubuque, Paige Nank of Boston, MA; great grandchildren Brayden and Cadence Becker of Dubuque, as well as many siblings-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
His family would like to give special thanks for his sister-in-law, Michelle Croft, and Jennifer from Hospice of Dubuque for the exceptional care provided to help him transition peacefully.