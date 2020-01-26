EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Arlene A. Birch, 87, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
In keeping with Arlene’s wishes, there will be no visitation and a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Raphael in Dubuque. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery.
She was born on July 6, 1932, in East Dubuque, IL, the youngest daughter of Laura (Heitkamp) and Leander Fleege. She married Milo S. Birch on June 25, 1955, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in East Dubuque. Milo preceded her in death in 1991.
Arlene was a long-time hostess in the area and worked for many years at Timmerman’s Supper Club in East Dubuque.
Surviving are her daughters Betsy (Curt) Hanson, of Rochester, MN, and Carolyn Birch, of Iowa City, IA; two granddaughters, Lisa Hanson, of Minneapolis, MN, and Andrea (Liam) Zakko, of Farmington, CT; and two great-grandsons, Nathaniel and William Zakko.
Arlene was preceded in death by her husband; her sister Mary Runde; and brothers, Dorrance Fleege, Harold Fleege, and Ralph Fleege.
Memorials are preferred to Hospice of Dubuque.
The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is serving the family.