BENTON, Wis. — Elizabeth Mary “Liz” Topliss, 89, of Benton, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, at St. Dominic Villa, Hazel Green, Wisconsin, surrounded by her loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 25, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Benton with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends and family may call from 3-7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 24, at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Benton where there will be a Parish Rosary Service at 2:30 p.m. Friends may also call from 9-10:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home in Benton.
Liz was born on November 2, 1932, at her aunt’s home in Houma, Louisiana, the daughter of Frank and Jennie (Bergeron) Hoelker. She graduated from eighth grade at St. Francis de Sales School in Houma and then Benton High School in 1952. Liz was united in marriage to Joseph J. Topliss on January 19, 1953, at St. Patrick’s Church in Benton. He preceded her in death on July 25, 2000.
Liz enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable gardens, cutting wood for her wood stove, and letting us know she could take care of herself. Her faith and family were sources of strength and joy. She shared her love and devotion to God by regularly attending Mass and serving in many roles as a faithful parishioner of St. Patrick’s Church. This included leading the daily Rosary, assisting as a Eucharistic minister, leading the CCW as president, and with help from her friend Joan, organizing the meals for family and friends after funeral masses. Before residing in Benton, Liz lived in Leadmine, Wisconsin, for 63 years.
She will be dearly missed by her five daughters, Kathy (Tom) Mastin, Masonville, IA, Betty (Joe) Beau, Leadmine, Joann (Dick) Deckert, Benton, Linda (Doug) Coy, Cuba City, WI, and Alice (Jerry) Eastman, Berlin, WI; two sons, Robert (Amy) Topliss, Decatur, AL, and David (Cindy) Topliss, Freeport, IL; 20 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one sister, Cecilia Jansen; several nieces and nephews; her best friend, Joan McCauley; and her St. Patrick’s Church family.
Liz was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph; one daughter, Ruth Curran; one brother, Frankie Hoelker; and two sisters, Barbara Heim and Frances Sutherland.
In lieu of flowers, an Elizabeth Topliss Memorial Fund has been established.
The family wishes to thank the staff of St. Dominic Villa and the Dominican sisters for their wonderful care.
