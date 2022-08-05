Michael J. “Mike” Dillon, 81, of Dubuque, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, the Home of the Hawkeyes, surrounded by his loving family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 8, 2022, at the Church of the Resurrection. Please visit www.egelhoefsiegertcasper.com to view the livestream. A visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m., Sunday, August 7 at the Meadows Golf Club, 6525 Clover Lane, Dubuque, IA 52002. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road is entrusted with the arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

jim coleman

Rest in peace,Mike. Great guy.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.