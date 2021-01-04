PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Virginia E. “Ginny” Cunzenhiem, 79, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Lancaster Health Services, Lancaster, Wisconsin. Arrangements are pending at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Memorials may be made to the Virginia “Ginny” Cunzenhiem Memorial Fund, which can be mailed to the funeral home at PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.
The family is requesting that all in attendance wear face coverings and practice social distancing during their time at the funeral home.