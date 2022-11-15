Cheryl E. Hillary, 75, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Benton, Wisconsin. Friends and family may call from 9-10:45 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home prior to the service.

Cheryl was born on August 26, 1947, in Hazel Green, Wisconsin, the daughter of John and Ruby (Kitto) McCabe. She worked at Medical Associates Clinics.

