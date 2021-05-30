FARLEY, Iowa — Leona T. Wegmann, 86, of Farley, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Marietta’s Place at Good Neighbor Home in Manchester, Iowa.
Visitation for Leona will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa, where Legion Auxiliary services will be held at 7 p.m. and the Farley American Legion Post #656 will meet in a body at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Anyone unable to attend may send memorial cards to the Reiff Funeral Home, Attn: Leona Wegmann family, P.O. Box #99, Farley, Iowa 52046.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Farley, Iowa.
Leona was born March 16, 1935, in Monticello, Iowa, daughter of Joseph and Marie (Recker) Moorman.
She received her education in the Greeley Public Schools in Greeley, Iowa.
On January 29, 1955, she was united in marriage to Ralph Wegmann at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Greeley, Iowa. The couple farmed together from 1955 in rural Greeley then moved to Farley in 1957. The couple moved to their own farm in Epworth in 1969, until 1994, when they moved into Farley. Leona was a very fastidious housewife and a great helper on the farm.
Leona was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who truly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed gardening, playing cards, and golfing. She always had beautiful flowers that she took great pride in. Leona battled with dementia for over a decade, residing at Marietta’s place the last 3 1/2 years.
She was an active member of the St. Joseph’s Parish and the Altar and Rosary Society in Farley, Iowa. Leona was also a member of the Farley American Legion Auxiliary, Farley Garden Club and a former member of the Catholic Daughters of America.
Those left to cherish Leona’s memory are her husband of 66 years, Ralph Wegmann, of Farley; three children, Dawn (Darrel) Rude, of Eldridge, Rock (Sara) Wegmann, of Cedar Rapids, and Scott (Kris) Wegmann, of Epworth; 10 grandchildren, Derek (Lauren Pineau) Rude, Michelle (Bethany Hood) Rude, Jessica, and Kimberly Rude, Lindsey (Mike) Coleman, Jacob Wegmann, Allison (Nathan Yanecek) Wegmann, and Rylee Wegmann, Joshua (Charissa) Wegmann, and Nicholas (Ellie) Wegmann; 5 great grandchildren, Delanie, Madelynn, Mack, Drew, Ainsley; four siblings, Lavern Moorman, of Strawberry Point, Margie (Ernie) Thole, of Manchester, Joyce Jarding, of Farley, and Jerry (Rosie) Moorman, of Manchester; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Alice Tauke, of Dyersville, and Norita Moorman, of Manchester, Ambrose “Butch” Wegmann, of Delhi, and LuAnn (Bob) Mescher, of Edgewood.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Joanne (Dave) Tauke; two brothers, Don (Mary) Moorman, and John Moorman; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Priscilla Moorman, Judy Moorman, Loras Jarding, John (Vickie) Wegmann, Alvin (Sally Langel and Patricia Jacobson-Hendricks) Wegmann, Eilleen (Jack) Meder, Harriet (Leon) Maiers, and Patricia Wegmann.
The family would like to give a special thank-you to the loving and caring staff at the Good Neighbor Home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.