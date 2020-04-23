PEOSTA, Iowa — Kim Marie Runde, 59, of Peosta, Iowa, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Private funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, in Peosta. Burial will be in St. John The Baptist Cemetery, Centralia, Iowa. Live stream of the funeral Mass will be at 1:30 p.m. today; you can view it on the church website or Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page.
A full obituary will be published in Sunday’s Telegraph Herald.