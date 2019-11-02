Kelli A. Davis, 61, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the Church of the Nativity. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Kelli was born December 1, 1957, in Dubuque, daughter of Richard and Jayne (Conzett) Chapman. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1976. After graduation, she worked at K-Mart until Theisen’s opened. She then worked at Theisen’s for 13 years, followed by working at Crescent Electric for 15 years. She enjoyed shopping, weekly lunches with the ladies, and Sunday night dinners with family, along with spoiling the great-nieces and -nephews.
She is survived by her husband Randy Davis; two children, Kylie (Justin Hoag) Davis and Andrew Davis; siblings, Dickie (Marsha) Chapman, Kris Chapman, Kim (Tom) Reittinger and Rod (Sharon) Chapman; and a sister-in-law, Linda Chapman, all of Dubuque. She is also survived by brother-and-sister-in-laws, Lonny (Julie) Davis, of North Liberty, Kevin (Tammy) Davis, of Otter Creek, Julie (Mike) Hammer, of Cedar Rapids, and Pam (John) Gregorich, of Dubuque; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in law, Cletus and Mildred Davis, a brother, Michael Chapman; and a niece, Nicole Chapman.
A Kelli Davis Memorial Fund has been established.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ringgold for his knowledge and continuous care and also the nurses and staff at Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital for their care.