Gary Kempthorne, 82, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Dubuque.
Gary was born in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Quintin and Maude (Myers) Kempthorne, on August 17,1937. He graduated from the University of Dubuque and served in the U.S. Army. He was the manager of Job Service of Iowa for 20 years and the owner of Gordon’s Toggery since 1969.
Gary and Dina (Dingbaum) were married on February 11, 1978, in Dubuque.
He is survived by his wife, Dina; his daughters, Kimberly (Robert) Racanelli, of Western Springs, IL, and Theresa (Michael) Jared, of Hot Springs, AR; his grandchildren, Katherine and Robert Racanelli, Emily (Hunter) James and Isabelle (Colton) Wiggins; one great-grandson, Cotton James; his brother, Dion (Jane) Kenpthorne, of Richland Center, WI; sister, Ramona Day, of Sussex, WI; brothers-in-law, Joseph (Sigrid), Robert (Beth), Paul, Tim (Diane) Dingbaum; sisters-in-law Mary Doughty and Nicolette Ellis; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers-in-law Norman Day, Dale Doughty and Ron Ellis.
In keeping with Gary’s wishes, there will be no public services. Private family services will be held at a later date. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road Dubuque, IA is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.leonardfuneralhome.com