Patricia A. “Patty” Pfab, age 65, of Dubuque, gave cancer the finger one last time on January 17, 2020, at home with her children.
To celebrate Patty’s life, family and friends may visit from 3 until 7 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Patty was born on November 20, 1954, in Dubuque, to Rita (Shaffer) and Anthony Pfab. In her younger years, Patty was a stay at home mom, entering the workforce in 1988, at Bethany Home, where she cared for their residents until she became ill.
Patty was a humble woman who didn’t require a lot to make her happy. She loved her family dearly. She had a dry sense of humor and quick wit that couldn’t be matched. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, reading, solving puzzles in all forms, boutique shopping, sightseeing and traveling. Patty was a caring and generous person, always going above and beyond to help those in need. She treated her co-workers and residents as if they were her own family. Patty will be missed tremendously by all who were blessed to have known her.
Those left to cherish Patricia’s memory include her children, Jamie Pfab and Johnelle (Calvin Patters) Pfab; her six grandchildren, Ashley, Bianca, Desiree, Rachel, Joseph “J.J.” and Calliope “Callie”; her 2 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Donna (Dave) Doerr, Dollie (Greg) Kohnen, Sally (Marty Sommer) DeMuth, Joe (Lisa) Pfab, Tony Pfab Jr., Dennis Pfab, Donnie Pfab and Brian Pfab; 2 special cousins, Sandy Schueller and Barb Lindecker; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Patricia was preceded in death by her mother, Rita Pfab; her father, Anthony Pfab; her “second mother” Alice Voels; and her long time companion, Leo McAvoy.
We wish to thank The University of Iowa Healthcare Oncology and Neurology department, Dr. Janes and his team at Mercy One, Dr. Engelman and Dr. Schroeder and their teams at Medical Associates, and Nicole, Megan, Amy and Ryan at Hospice of Dubuque for their excellent care and treatment of Patty. We also want to thank the entire staff of Bethany Home, not only for being excellent co-workers and friends, but also as care givers and assistants to us and our Mom during our most difficult time, we couldn’t have done it without you. Last, but not least, we wish to thank our entire network of friends, family, co-workers and employers from near and far. Your visits, gifts, food, free car rentals and late night chats are so greatly appreciated; you will be forever in our hearts. A very special thank you to Viola “Babe” McLaughlin; your friendship with Mom meant so much to her, thank you for spoiling her!
When the morning comes and takes me, I promise I have taught you everything that you need. In the night you’ll dream of so many things, but find the ones that bring you life, and you’ll find me. — by Nothing More.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities, The Veterans Freedom Center and Hospice of Dubuque.
