Donald Bahl, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Thomas I. Correll, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Noon Saturday, June 3, The Other Side, East Dubuque, Ill.
Norma J. Davis, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, Galena Bible Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Charlene Hawks, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, Resurrection Catholic Church.
Ellen A. Jones-Davis, Cuba City, Wis. — Celebration of life: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, American Legion Hall, Cuba City.
Linda L. Kieffer, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cuba City, Wis. Service: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Debra A. Kruse, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Donna Mae J. Reuter, Dickeyville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:45 a.m. Friday, March 31, St. Joseph Church, Hazel Green. Mass of Christian burial: Noon Friday at the church.
Bert J. Tranel, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10:30 to 11 a.m. today, St. Michael Catholic Church, Galena. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Scott M. Wilson, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Church.
