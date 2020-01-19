Lloyd G. Scheele, age 78, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 3:11 p.m., on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Sunnycrest Manor. To celebrate Lloyd’s life, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Lloyd was born on May 26, 1941, in Waukon, Iowa, son of Willhelm and Veronica (Hagen) Scheele.
Lloyd graduated college and was employed in the early years of his career at Mercy Medical Center in the computer room. He moved to Rockford, Illinois, and worked for Honeywell. He also worked at ARC in Dubuque in the group home. Lloyd loved to read the newspaper and work on crossword puzzles. He was a collector of music items and enjoyed listening to them. Lloyd always stayed busy with collecting coins and stamps, playing bingo and cards, and spending time with family. His great- nieces and nephews will remember him for the wonderful and unique gifts he gave them at holidays.
Those left to cherish Lloyd’s memory include his niece and caretaker, Mary (Ray) Leppert; his nieces, Diane (Doug) Kohnen and Deb Juno; his nephew, Ronald Meyer, all of Dubuque; and Lloyd is also survived by several great-nieces, great-nephews, and his extended family at Sunnycrest Manor.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Lorna Meyer.
The family would like to extend our thanks to the Sunnycrest Manor staff for all the care and love that was given to Lloyd for over 15 years and also to Hospice of Dubuque.
Memorials may be made to Sunnycrest Manor and Hospice of Dubuque.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.