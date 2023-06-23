Daniel F. Bandy, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Michael R. Brotherton, North Liberty, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, North Liberty United Methodist Church. Celebration of life: 1:30 p.m. today at the church.