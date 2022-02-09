COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Wayne Edward Tschiggfrie passed away February 3, 2022 at home with family by his side. Wayne was born 12/25/1939 in Dubuque, Iowa to Edward and Dorothy Tschiggfrie. He met his wife Rita while in high school. They fell in love and were married and raised their family in Dubuque, Iowa. Wayne was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardnerer. He enjoyed all outdoor activities. He was happiest being able to spend his extra time teaching his children all about his hobbies. On any given weekend you could find Wayne with his family doing anything from fishing to gathering walnuts. Anything outdoors. Wayne and Rita moved to Colorado Springs in 1982. Where he continued working in his tile business. Later became an antique dealer until he retired in 2021. Wayne was preceded in death by his wife Rita. His parents, Edward and Dorothy Tschiggfrie. His brother in law, Gerald Cook. Wayne is survived by his children, Ann(Steven)Lopez, Ellen(Dave)Margurite, Lorrie (Paul)Adams and Paul(Sarah)Tschiggfrie. His sisters, Debbie Tschiggfrie, Pam Tschiggfrie Daack, Marlene Cook, Diane Tschiggfrie, Judy Satterfield. His brothers, Don Tschiggfrie, and Edward Tschiggfrie. 12 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Granddaughter. Visitation will be on Thursday Feb.10,2022 at 12 noon, followed by Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. at Evergreen Funeral Home 1830 E. Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs, Colorado 80910. Burial following Memorial Service at Evergreen Cemetery, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80910.