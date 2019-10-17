MANCHESTER, Iowa — Gary L. Glanz, 70, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the Regional Medical Center in Manchester.
He was born on April 3, 1949, in Manchester, the son of Gerald and Eileen (Straub) Glanz. Gary was raised and educated in Manchester and was a 1967 graduate of Manchester High School. He attended NIACC in Mason City, then completed his degree at the University of Dubuque in 1971.
On June 16, 1972, Gary was united in marriage to Patricia McGee at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester. Two sons were born to this union. After their marriage, the family lived in Burlington, Oglesby, Illinois, and Dubuque, before making their home in Manchester in 1989. Gary worked for many years at A.Y. McDonald Manufacturing Company in Dubuque, retiring in April 2011. Gary and Patti owned and operated Glanz Landing Sports for over 20 years while he was still working in Dubuque.
Gary was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. He loved doing woodworking, golfing, and being outdoors. He was a true handyman who could fix anything. Gary was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes and Oakland Raiders fan. Family was very important to Gary, and his grandchildren were especially loved by him.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Patti Glanz, of Manchester; his two sons, Trevor (Valerie) Glanz and Eric (Melissa) Glanz, all of North Liberty; three grandchildren, Kennedy, Stella, and Landon; one sister, Sheryl Stevens, of Poulsbo, Wash.; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Joe (Pat) McGee, of Iowa City, Kathy (Ken) Springate, of Eugene, Oregon, Tom (Sandy) McGee, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, John (Laurie) McGee, of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, Gini (Jim) Jordan, of Atlantic, Coleen (Kent) Pech, of Palm Coast, Florida, and Carolyn Cannon, of West Des Moines; 18 nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and -nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Eileen Glanz; and his parents-in-law, Earl and Irene McGee.