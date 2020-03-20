HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Casey J. Welter, 35, of Hazel Green, Wisconsin, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Platteville.
A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A private family service will be held. Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Casey was born on April 8, 1984, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Daniel and Ann (Foht) Welter. He graduated from Southwestern High School in Hazel Green in 2002 and from UW- Platteville with a degree in civil engineering in 2006. Casey worked at Delta 3 Engineering in Platteville.
Casey was an amazing person with the biggest heart, biggest dimples and the biggest smile. He enjoyed the wonderful blessings that he had; his friendships, his career, time with his canine companion Kip, and most importantly, his family. He was a member of the Community Evangelical Free Church in Platteville, where he worshiped and accepted God as his loving Savior. Casey left his mark on this world, but he wasn’t finished. So many things were left undone.
Survivors include his parents, Dan and Ann Welter, Hazel Green; a sister, Kate (Todd) Welter, Reedsburg; two brothers, Ryan Welter, Hazel Green, and Josh (Carla) Welter, Cuba City; his nieces and nephews, Marissa, Hailey, Hunter, Cailyn, Elizabeth and Jamison; his paternal grandmother, Marion Welter, Kieler; and his beloved dog, Kip.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold Welter, Casey Foht, and Kate and Art Bauer; his cousins, Brett Runde and Teri (Foht) Martin; and his uncles, Denny Foht and Joe Lattner.
The family wishes to thank the community of family and friends for their past and present support. They would also like to thank all of the numerous other people who helped Casey find his way. Casey was always trying to find peace and was proud of the spiritual road he was taking. He wanted to be his best self for the world. Although this is not the path he planned for, he is now free.
Condolences for the family may be sent to 1031 Fish Lane, Hazel Green, WI 53811.