HOLY CROSS, Iowa — Duane “DJ” Jaeger, 70, of Holy Cross, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Holy Cross, Iowa. A Visitation will continue Friday from 9:00 — 10:00 a.m. at the church prior to funeral services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 8, 2021 in Holy Cross Catholic Church, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Noah Diehm will officiate and Deacon Steve MacDonald assisting.
DJ was born March 18, 1951 in Holy Cross, Iowa the son of Art and Clara (Engling) Jaeger. He attended Holy Cross Grade School and Leo High School. He attended and graduated from Loras College with his BA in business administration.
DJ worked for the state of Iowa at Woodward State Hospital prior to being employed at Ungs Shopping Center for over 35 years. He wore numerous hats at Ungs: bookkeeping, accounting, “PR” and basically Mike’s right-hand man.
DJ was a faith filled person. He was a lifelong member of the Holy Cross Catholic Church and was involved with the Dubuque County Right to Life, Albrecht Acres special needs retreats, CEW, and various other church activities. Family events were very important to him.
DJ’s interests included following many sports activities in the local area. Some of his favorite teams were Dyersville Beckman, Iowa Hawkeyes with Gary Dolphin, Atlanta Braves and the Indianapolis Colts. DJ was named Holy Cross Citizen of the Year in 2008.
Survivors include his siblings: Carol Woolf and Mary Ann “Annie” (Ron “Tuni”) Barton, both of Dubuque, Donna (Tim) Erceg of Iowa City, Gary (Shari) of Dubuque, Randy (Susi) of Swisher, Dale (Ellie) of Dyersville and Allen (Lynn) of Waunakee, WI and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Dick Woolf.
In lieu of flowers a DJ Jaeger memorial fund has been established.
A special thank you to Sunnycrest Manor, Hospice of Dubuque, and Home Instead for the wonderful care they provided to DJ.