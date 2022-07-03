Sister Margaret “Peggy” Devereux, BVM (Williamette), 93, of Mount Carmel Bluffs, 1160 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
Funeral services will be Thursday, July 7, 2022, in the Mary Frances Clarke Chapel at Mount Carmel Bluffs. (Mask are required.) Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the Sharing of Memories at 9:30 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Mount Carmel Cemetery. All services may be viewed through live videostream beginning at 9:15 a.m. at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bvmsisters/.
Sister Peggy was an elementary teacher in Clinton, Iowa; Chicago; Wilmington, Ill.; Chattanooga, Tenn.; and San Francisco. She served as principal in Chattanooga and Nashville, Tenn. She ministered as a director of religious education in Cleveland, Tenn., and as administrator of the congregational retirement center in Chicago.
She was born on Nov. 3, 1928, in Chicago to William and Margaret (McCormick) Devereux. She entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1946, from Resurrection Parish, Chicago. She professed first vows on March 19, 1949, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1954.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother William Clarke (Patricia) Devereux, and a brother-in-law Joseph Lawlor. She is survived by a brother Joseph (Joan) Devereux, Elmhurst, Ill.; a sister Marilyn Lawlor, San Anselmo, Calif.; nieces; nephews; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 75 years.
