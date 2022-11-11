EPWORTH, Iowa — Mary Jane Ahmann, 76, of Epworth, Iowa and formerly of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at her son’s home in Epworth, Iowa after her battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
The family will greet family and friends from 3 to 8 p.m., Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa, and after 9 a.m. on Friday, November 11th.
Services for Mary Jane Ahmann will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa with Chaplain, Diane Graves and Rev. Michael Schueller Presiding. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Farley, Iowa.
She was born March 6, 1946 in Manchester, Iowa, daughter of Clemence J. and Marie (Soppe) Ahmann. She received her education in the St. Joseph’s schools in Farley, graduating in the class of 1964. She worked at several places through out her life, and it was always in a caring profession. She was a para professional at Western Dubuque, an activity coordinator at Oakcrest Manor, and at Medical Associates.
She is survived by two children, Doug (Barb) Koerperich of Epworth, IA, and Deb Schilling of Dyersville, IA; 7 grandchildren; Lindsey (Tom) Harbaugh, Whitney Schillling, Olivia Schilling (& fiancé, Austin Johnson), Paige (Nick) Winter, Collin (Leighton) Koerperich, Peyton Koerperich and Carson Koerperich; three great grandchildren, Keenan Koerperich, Eddison Winter and Hudson Harbaugh; and two sisters, Ann Shaw of Dubuque, IA and Nancy Link-Dolphin of Eldridge, IA and a special friend, Lee Rausch.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two children, Brian J. Koerperich and Lora Koerperich both in infancy; two siblings in infancy, John and Joan and three siblings and their spouses. Jim and Shirley Ahmann, Eugene and Helen Ahmann and Kay and Kenneth Boge; and three brother in-laws, Joseph Link, Reece Shaw and Dallas Dolphin.
