EPWORTH, Iowa — Mary Jane Ahmann, 76, of Epworth, Iowa and formerly of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at her son’s home in Epworth, Iowa after her battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

The family will greet family and friends from 3 to 8 p.m., Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa, and after 9 a.m. on Friday, November 11th.

