PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — V. June Steffen, 95, of Platteville, died on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Platteville, where services will follow. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery.

Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, of Platteville, is assisting the family.

