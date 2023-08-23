CASSVILLE, Wis. — Joseph Bernard “Joe Crow” Pitzen, of Cassville, passed away at his daughter’s home, on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, after a recent illness.

Joe was born on June 26, 1946, to Edward and Margaret (Richter) Pitzen. He grew up in and around the Rockville area, where he spent the days and nights of his formative years sneaking warm beer, homemade wine, and hand-rolled cigarettes, while raising a little hell and having a lot of fun with his brothers, sisters, cousins, and life-long friends. No doubt that decisions made during the first half of his life caused a fair share of his mom’s gray hair, but they also produced hilarious and ‘hard-to-believe-they’re-still-alive’ stories that have been and will be told for years. As he said many times, “I lived during the good old days when we had to make our own fun and nobody had a damn cell phone. That’s not to say I’d tell my grandkids to do some of the things we did, but we sure had an alright time once in a while!”.

