Edwin Karl “Ed” Schmitt, Jr., 74, of Dubuque, IA, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Family and friends may visit from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd., Dubuque. Due to current circumstances surrounding Covid-19, we remind everyone to social distance, wear a mask and please do not attend if you are not feeling well. Private family burial will be held in Linwood Cemetery.
Ed was born on January 7, 1946, at Xavier Hospital in Dubuque, IA, the son of Edwin Karl and Mary Phyllis (Braem) Schmitt. He married Audrey Davis on December 13, 1975, at the Church of the Resurrection in Dubuque, IA. Ed worked at the Dubuque Packing Company for 17 years. In his free time, he enjoyed NASCAR and loved to work with model cars and trains.
He is survived by two sons, Robert (Lori) Schmitt and Gale Schmitt, both of Dubuque; his two grandchildren, Alexis Hurt (Fiance — Nick Cutsforth) Schmitt, of Waterloo, IA, and Barry Schmitt, of Ames, IA.
Ed was preceded in death by his loving wife, Audrey; and his parents, Edwin and Mary.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Stonehill Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque.