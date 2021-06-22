Dale H. Steuer, 68, of Dubuque, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at the Grand Meadows Conlon House in Asbury.
The visitation for Dale will be from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road, Dubuque.
The Funeral Service will be at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the funeral home, with Msgr. Jim Miller officiating. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.
Dale was born August 19, 1952, in Dubuque, the son of James L. and Dorothy G. (Sadler) Steuer.
He graduated from Wahlert High School and then earned his associate’s degree from the Morrison Institute of Drafting and Technology.
Dale worked at the Rousselot Company for many years. He enjoyed being outdoors and was a proud grandfather. His passion was taking trips on his Gold Wing Motorcycle.
Dale was a member of the Gold Wing Road Rally Association (GWRAA) as well as a Dubuque Youth Hockey coach and board member. He was a member of the Iowa Games Ice Commission for 9 years and also was part of the Dubuque Independent League for baseball.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Brian (Katie) Steuer and Brad (Natalie) Steuer, both of Dubuque, Kristina (Sammy) Edwards, of Madison, WI; eight grandchildren, Isla, Ada and Joa Steuer, Samuel, Charlotte and Gabrielle Edwards, Sage and Landon Steuer; his brothers, Kenneth Steuer and Keith (Sharon) Steuer, both of Dubuque, and Donald (Lona) Steuer, of El Cajon, CA.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Brecken Steuer.
Memorials may be made to the Dale Steuer Memorial Fund.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Konz and her nurse Sherry, the staff at Luther Manor Grand Meadows and the doctors and nurses at Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital for their excellent care of Dale the past 11 years.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
