MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Raymond J. Hayes, 85, of Maquoketa passed away peacefully on March 30, 2023 at his home.
A visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 pm on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Dawson Funeral Services in Maquoketa. His funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Otter Creek on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Burial will be at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Otter Creek.
Raymond Joseph was born on December 18, 1937 in Maquoketa, Iowa to Vincent and Sarah Marie (Casel) Hayes. He graduated from Maquoketa High School. Raymond faithfully and honorably served in the United States Navy. On November 27, 1965 he was united in marriage to the love of his life Linda Husemann at Nativity Church in Dubuque. Raymond fostered many children with his wife Linda. For many years he worked in the lard department at Dubuque Packing until retirement. Raymond is a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa.
He spent many hours volunteering at the Hurtsville Interpretive Center, Clinton Engines Museum and the Jackson County Historical Society. Ray enjoyed camping and playing cards, especially with his friends at the Senior Center. He was an avid stamp collector and loved all things Iowa. If he couldn’t find it, he would make it. Ray was a crossword puzzle fanatic.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children; Maxine (David) Tone of Maquoketa, Tammy (Charles) Surges of Camarillo, California, Thomas Hayes of Maquoketa, six grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and a sister Helen (Dale) Kueter of Cedar Rapids.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Linda.
Online condolences may be left at www.dawsonfuneral.com. Memorials can be directed to the family in his honor or to Hospice of Jackson County.
