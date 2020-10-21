Carol Janes, 73, of Dubuque, Iowa, formerly of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at All Saints Catholic Parish — St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. Social distancing and wearing a mask will be required. Reverend Bruce Lawler will celebrate Mass. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars.
Visitation with the family present and practicing social distancing will be from 4-7 p.m. today at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars.
There will be a combined Christian Mothers and Catholic Daughters of the Americas Rosary at 5:00 p.m. and a Scriptural Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume from 10:15 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the church.
Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars.
Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Survivors include a son, Ross (Melinda) Janes, of Dubuque, IA; a daughter, Darcy Janes, of Le Mars, IA; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: David Janes (fiancé, Catlyn Fields), of Dubuque, IA, and their son, Oliver; Kristofer Janes, of Le Mars, IA; and Kristina Plendl (Brenden Recker), of Le Mars, IA, and their children, Vincent and Sylvia; her siblings: Judy Puetz, of Le Mars, IA, Gayle Puetz, of Le Mars, IA, Paula (Keith) Hoffman, of Boulder City, NV, and Carl Puetz (Diane Pike), of Le Mars, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Elsa Puetz.
Carol’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff and Stonehill Care Center for the their wonderful care, especially Cecely and Hayley.