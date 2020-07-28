Mark F. Sonnenberg, 71, of Dubuque, and formerly of Spring Valley, MN, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, from Alzheimer’s disease.
Private family services will be held.
Mark was born on July 15, 1949, in Minneapolis, MN, the son of Charles and Lela (Tangen) Sonnenberg. He graduated from Columbia Heights High School in 1967 and furthered his education by receiving a Master’s Degree in music from the University of Minnesota. Mark was a music instructor in Spring Valley, MN, for 34 years, retiring in 2006. On October 10th, 2010, he married Jane Allmann and the two happily lived in Spring Valley and in 2018 they moved to Dubuque. While attending the University of Minnesota he had fond memories of performing in the marching band and when living in Spring Valley he played in the Rochester Symphony. Mark will be remembered for his pop concerts and his outdoor concerts in the backyard of his home in Spring Valley. He loved listening to classical music and wrote his thesis on the composer Gustav Mahler. Mark was a huge history buff, loved cats and enjoyed bird watching — having the unique talent of bird calling several species.
Mark is survived by his wife Jane; his step daughter, Jessica (Gary) Hohmann and their children Ben, Andy and Natalie; and his step daughter Audrey Allmann; his sisters, LeAnn (Marvin) Simonson and Beth Ericson; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his half-brothers Dwight and Chuck; his half-sister Genese and his step son Steven.
Mark’s family would like to give a special thank-you to the nurses and staff at Luther Manor for their unending care and compassion.
The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.