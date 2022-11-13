WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Mary Waeyaert formerly of Dubuque, passed away November 5, 2022, at Oakbrook Health Care Center in Whitehouse, Tx.
Private family burial will be on Monday, November 14th, 2022 in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque, IA. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
She was born March 30, 1944, to Ruth & Herman Behnke of Dubuque. She graduated from Wahlert High School in 1962. She met and married Edward Feiler of Peosta, Iowa, the love of her life. Ed died in a truck accident in Bennett, Iowa in 1974. Mary eventually met and married Ron Waeyaert and moved to Texas.
In Texas, Mary worked at T.I.S.D. in Tyler and spent the next twenty-five years employed in school food service where she delighted in being around the children. Mary always enjoyed sewing, both for herself and Lisa. She collected birdhouses and crosses. She was faithful in her attendance at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Tyler.
Mary is survived by her daughter Lisa Feiler Montgomery of Teague, Tx., her brothers Joe Behnke of Hazel Green, WI., and Robert (Shirley) Behnke of Dubuque and her good friend, ex-husband Ron Waeyaert of Tyler, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents Herman & Ruth, her sisters Marita Kipper and Diane Frick, both from Dubuque.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.