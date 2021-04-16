DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Robert “Bob” Necker died peacefully April 14, 2021, with his wife, Viola, at his side in spirit.
KIELER, WIS., SERVICES: Visitation to be held from 11 a.m. — 1:45 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler, WI., prior to a Funeral Mass held at 2 p.m. with Rev. Bernie Rott officiating.
DYERSVILLE, IOWA, SERVICES: Visitation to be held at St. Francis Cemetery Chapel from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 19, 2021, prior to a Graveside Committal at 11 a.m., where Military Honors will be accorded by American Legion Post # 137.
Robert George Necker was born Dec. 21, 1931, in Dyersville, Iowa, to George and Mildred (Heming) Necker, graduating from Xavier High School in Dyersville in 1949.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy 1951, served in the Korean War until Jan. 1955, discharged honorably, and enjoyed the Dyersville American Legion Post #137 gatherings for 60 years.
After Bob married Viola Muller Richard in June 2012, they delighted in attending weddings and baptisms, where Bob was proclaimed ‘honorary grandfather and great grandfather’ on many occasions.
Those left to honor Bob’s memory include his loving wife Viola, and Bob’s step children: Mary (Mike) Goodall, DeWitt, IA, Tammy (Mac) McCracken, Davenport, IA, Judy (Steve) Opgenorth, Sheboygan, WI, Jenny (Keith) Boever, Sherrill IA, Guy (Jane) Richard, Jeff (Linda) Richard, Jerry Richard, Ed (Mary Ann) Richard, Frank (Laura) Richard, all of Kieler WI, Joe (Dar) Richard, Sparta WI, Randy (Kathy) Richard, Beaver Dam WI. Other survivors include: brothers, John Necker, Austin TX, David (Doris) Necker, Georgetown TX, sister-in-law, Karen Necker, of New Vienna IA., and many nieces and nephews across the country.
Preceding Bob in death were siblings: Don and Dorothy Necker, Bette & Ray Thomas, Neil Necker, sister-in-law Patty Necker, of Austin TX.
Bob married Darlene Meisenburg in 1958, she died in 2007.
His life-long friend, David Dunkel, was Bob’s caregiver in Bob’s later life; and the family wishes to extend their thanks to Mr. Dunkel, and to St. Croix Hospice.
Bob served as a postal carrier many years, and also as owner/proprietor of OfficeTap in Dyersville, where he enjoyed the customers and cooked his famous ribs.
He also enjoyed garden flowers and caring for small animals, as he was known as “Nature Boy” in his youth.
In his later years, Bob enjoyed puzzles, painting nature scenes and feeding birds in the yard.
Bob was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish in Kieler, Wisconsin. He was active in CEW and That Man is You Bible study.
Information available at www.kramerfuneral.com.
Cards may be sent to the Necker family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, 750 — 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, Iowa 52040.