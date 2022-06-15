Betty Jane Spiegelhalter, 94, of Dubuque, IA passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Bethany Home.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. Dubuque, where a funeral service for Betty will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Deacon Bill Biver officiating. Graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday at Linwood Cemetery.
She was born on October 15, 1927 in Dubuque, IA the daughter of Arthur Tuegel and Hilda (Gross) Tuegel. Betty was a graduate of Dubuque Senior High School; and on March 28, 1947 she married Melvin (Bud) A. Spiegelhalter in Dubuque, IA.
Betty was self-employed for 25 years as an owner/operator of Dubuque Bowling Lanes, along with her husband, Melvin. She was a member of the Dubuque Women’s Bowling Association, and a member of the “Betty’s” Club.
Betty was a talented and creative seamstress. She spent much time traveling with her husband in their RV with their Beagle. She loved to read mystery novels and to be outdoors in her garden. She found joy in feeding the birds and squirrels. Shopping was one of Betty’s favorite things to do as well as going out for lunch or simply sipping coffee with family and friends.
She is survived by her children: Karen (Michael) Reiter, Tom (Shari) Spiegelhalter, Rick (Shawn) Spiegelhalter, and Mark (Dawn) Spiegelhalter; daughter-in-law Terri (Buddy) Spiegelhalter and sister-in-law Dee (Bob) Spiegelhalter. Seven grandchildren: William (Bill) Reiter, Laura (Greg) Willging, Jennifer (Eric) Farrey, Tommy (Melissa) Speigelhalter, Shelby (Mark) Frasher, Steven Spiegelhalter, David Spiegelhalter and 14 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Melvin A. (Bud) Spiegelhalter, her son Melvin G. (Buddy) Speigelhalter; brother-in-law Bob Spiegelhalter; and six siblings: Margaret (Loney) Huntley, Bill Loney, Earl (Bubs) Loney, Bob Tuegel, Art (Sonny) Tuegel Jr., and Ron Loney.
As an expression of sympathy, memorials may be sent to Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. Dubuque, IA 52003, attention: Betty Spiegelhalter family.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque and to Bethany Home for the exceptional care Betty received.
