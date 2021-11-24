VIOLA, Wis. — Louise M. McGranahan, age 75 of Viola, WI formerly of Darlington, WI passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021 surrounded by her family at home in Viola. She was born December 24, 1945 in Shullsburg, WI the daughter of Thomas and Mary (Wiegel) Ward. Louise lived in Darlington most of her life and is where she met the love of her life, Daniel D. McGranahan. They were married on February 5, 1963 at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Seymour Township in Lafayette County, WI. Louise worked as a clerk for Nyff’s Clothing for a number of years and later at Craig Hardware. She later did in-home care and cleaned for many years until retiring in 2010.
Louise is survived by her two sons: Daniel David (Lorri) McGranahan of Viola and Mark Arthur (Lisa) McGranahan of Dubuque, IA; her grandchildren: McKenzie (Zachary), Cody (Nicole), Cruz (Alison), Michelle, and Megan; two brothers: Lawrence (Shelby) Ward of Juda, WI and Karl (Dianne) Ward of Grove, OK; and her sisters: Lorraine (Harlan) Elzen of Darlington, JoAnne (Steve) McQuaid of Darlington, Irma (Gary) Slawson of Janesville, WI, Rita (Hal) Davidson of Janesville, and June (Tim) Brennan of Monroe, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Daniel; one brother: Tom Max Ward Jr.; and a sister: Jill Ward.
Louise was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Darlington. Her family meant the world to her and she cherished the time she spent with them. Some of her favorite memories were created while traveling and camping with them at Crazy Horse Campground near Brodhead, WI.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Cuba City United Methodist Church (401 S. Main St., Cuba City) with Rev. JoAnn Meyer and Rev. Lorri McGranahan of Viola United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will be in Union Grove Cemetery in Darlington. A visitation will be held Monday, November 29, 2021 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Erickson Funeral Home (508 Park Place, Darlington) and on Tuesday from 10:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. at Cuba City United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Louise’s name.