Marjorie Julia (Mulligan) Lorenz, age 92, left her earthly home on Sunday, December 13, 2020, to enter eternal life.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, December 18, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque, and will be live-streamed on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home Facebook page. Rev. Thomas McDermott will officiate. Masks and social distancing are required. Interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Mickey was born on August 16, 1928, in Dubuque, Iowa. She was the 8th of 11 children born to James and Lena Mulligan. She was the last Mulligan standing, a title she did not want. All of her life before marriage was spent on Mt. Loretta Street, right behind St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Dubuque. She attended St. Columbkille school from beginning through graduation. At an early age she developed a strong Catholic faith and love for Jesus with a special devotion to his mother Mary and the rosary. She went on to become a registered nurse and graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Dubuque.
She married the love of her life, Raymond F. Lorenz on February 4, 1950, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Dubuque. Mickey and Ray went on to raise 8 children and 1 angel. Their married life took them to live in Madison, WI, Mt. Horeb, WI, and Foley, AL, but her heart was always in Dubuque.
She was preceded in death by her beloved Raymond on July 21, 2009; and a special son, Richard Anthony on March 27, 1964. In addition, she mourned the passing of her parents, as well as all of her brothers and sisters and their spouses, and her grandson Ryan Lorenz.
She leaves behind, to mourn her passing and celebrate her life, her remaining 8 children and their spouses, Susan (Knute), Nancy (Robert), Alan (Linda), David (Faye), Raymond Jr., Edward (Rhonda), James (Sandi), and Julie (Conrad); her grandchildren, Michael, Jessica, Joseph, Mary, Erin, Sarah, Danny, Elizabeth, Erik, Kathryn, Sydney, Alexander, Zachary and Meaghan; and 5 great grandchildren, Kevin, Alexis, Savanna, Emma, and Roger; and many nieces and nephews. She is further survived by her special sister-in-law, Anna Mae Bradley, and many nieces and nephews.
A special thank-you to the staff of Inglehaven Assisted Living in Mt. Horeb for the compassionate care they gave Mickey as she struggled the last few years with dementia. To Flo, Kristen and Agrace Hospice Care, for the gentle loving care given to Mickey in her final weeks at home. Your kindness will always be remembered.
Memorials can be sent to Agrace Hospice Care of Madison, WI, or Mt. Calvary Cemetery Statue Restoration Fund in Mickey’s name.
Rest in peace mom.